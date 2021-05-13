Advertisement

Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80

Students of the Washington Leadership Academy have written their positive hopes for the school...
Students of the Washington Leadership Academy have written their positive hopes for the school year on post-it notes, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Washington. The school "personalized learning" technique uses software, data and constant monitoring of student progress to adapt teaching to each child's strengths, weaknesses, interests and goals and enable them to master topics at their own speed.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M’s best-known products, the Post-it Note, has died at his home in Minnesota.

The family’s obituary says Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.

According to 3M, Silver was working in a company lab in 1968 when he discovered an adhesive formula that allowed notes to be easily attached to surfaces, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving a residue.

In 1974, a colleague came up with the idea of using Silver’s adhesive on paper and a product that later became known as Post-it Notes was born.

Silver’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Camp Invention, a STEM summer program for grades K-6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
A suspect in a domestic violence incident jumped into the Arkansas River early Thursday to...
Suspect in domestic violence incident jumps in Arkansas River to avoid police
A Ring home security camera captured footage of a mountain lion in an alley of Wichita's...
Where did it come from?: Wildlife experts provide insight into Wichita mountain lion sighting
Wichita State guard Ron Baker (31) dribbles up court during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ron Baker to serve as Aftershocks general manager
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Wichita police officer involved in weekend crash fired

Latest News

A teen recovering for 10 weeks in the hospital missed her prom, so the staff decided to throw...
Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash
A teen recovering for 10 weeks in the hospital missed her prom, so the staff decided to throw...
Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash
Wichita WInd Surge
Wind Surge overcome 6-run deficit for 2nd straight home win
More planning needed as summer travel opens up
Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual...
Bill Maher taping canceled after host’s positive virus test