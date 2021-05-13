Advertisement

Kansas adopts CDC guidance on mask-wearing, physical distance

FILE - In this March 25, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions in her...
FILE - In this March 25, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions in her office at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Gov. Kelly on Thursday, April, 9, 2020 filed suit after a legislative panel overturned her executive order that was aimed at stopping religious and funeral gatherings of more than 10 people. Kelly has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to expedite the case in hopes of getting clarity by Sunday, which is Easter. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly issued a statement on Thursday regarding the CDC’s latest guidance for fully-vaccinated individuals:

“Effective immediately, Kansas will adopt the CDC’s latest guidance that fully-vaccinated Kansans are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors or physically distance, except in circumstances such as those required by businesses, public transportation, or health care facilities. Should fully-vaccinated Kansans feel more comfortable wearing a mask, they are welcome to continue doing so.”

“This announcement is welcome news, and a testament to the sacrifices Kansans have made over the last year. I can think of no better reason for all Kansans to get vaccinated. The sooner we are vaccinated - the sooner we get back to normal.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

