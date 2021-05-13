Advertisement

Local stables offering horseback riding camps this summer

By Amy Lanski
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Singletree Stables in Park City is offering summer camps for people of all ages! Their summer camps are offered during the months of June, July and August. They are 5-day sessions held from 8:00 a.m. thru 12:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. The cost is $200 per week.

Students get to ride twice each day from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Students learn how to brush their horse, put on their saddle and bridle, get on and off properly, and get to ride. On Friday of each week, the students show off their new skills in a horse show. Students get to decorate their horses and themselves to reflect their favorite theme.

Camps are limited in space, to sign up click HERE.

