Protecting your kids, pets from summertime nuisances

By Amy Lanski
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather is heating up and soon we’ll be enjoying going to parks and lakes, maybe camping. But with the warm weather, unfortunately, comes mosquitos.

Doctors are saying that it’s important to wear bug spray because we are getting more and more mosquitos that are carrying new diseases into our area.

For kids, you’ll want to apply bug spray by putting it on your hands first and then put it on them because spraying it directly can cause kids to inhale it.

“Older children are good about holding their breath and closing their eyes, so you can spray them more directly,” Pediatrician Amy Seery said. “Again, pretreating clothing can be a great option especially if you don’t want certain chemicals on your skin.”

She said there are certain sprays you can spray on clothing that will last a few washes.

Dr. Amy Seery also warned against ticks saying always check yourself all over when you get home and that it’s the tiny ticks that carry the most disease. She said tuck your pants into your socks, and if you get one, use tweezers to grab at the head and give a quick tug out. Don’t use fire or alcohol, as they will burrow deeper.

Another summertime issue is keeping your pets’ paws safe on hot asphalt or cement.

Walking on surfaces that are too hot can give your pets first or second-degree burns on the pads of their feet.

Christy Fischer from the Wichita Animal Action League said to be cognizant of when you are walking since asphalt heats up quickly. If you really need to go out in the middle of the day, try and keep your pets on the grass or shade. There are also booties you can get.

Pets should also get extra water if they’re out in the heat so they don’t get dehydrated. Tick and flea medicine is also important this time of year.

