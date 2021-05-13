Q&A: AAA Kansas spokesman discusses rise in gas prices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Colonial Pipeline has no impact on gas in Kansas, but you might notice that you’re paying more at the pump lately. The oil and gas industry says that is because of a driver shortage getting the fuel to gas stations. On Wednesday, May 12, Eyewitness News spoke to AAA (Triple-A) spokesman Shawn Steward about the increase at the pump and why you shouldn’t panic.

Eyewitness News: We’re joined now by Shawn Steward from AAA Kansas... something a lot of us are talking about here, we’re hearing a lot about honestly, gas prices on the rise again, a gas shortage of the East Coast. So, let’s talk about gas prices on the rise... that is something we would expect this time of year ahead of a holiday weekend to see gas prices go up. Are we seeing that at a normal level right now, or are we seeing something different?

Shawn Steward: Actually just today, we hit a milestone that drivers are probably not happy to hear about and that’s on the national level, we hit $3 A gallon on average for the first time since October 2014 so it’s been awhile since we’ve seen prices this high... and to your question, typically we do see an increase in gas prices during the summer, demand is typically up and there’s a summer blend of gasoline required by the government, and that usually comes online about June First and there’s a little bit of extra cost in producing that and that is usually passed on to drivers at the pump as well. And then, just in general, right now we’re at $2.83 a gallon right now in Kansas and I think it’s a little, the impact right now is a little more stressful for people I think because of where we were a year ago, which was about $1.30 less per gallon, so there’s been a big increase, as demand has increase, but usually we do see an increase during summer travel. We’re anticipating a very busy summer travel this season as a lot of that pent up demand to get back out on the road to go on vacation and visit people is released after the pandemic. So, we anticipate a very busy summer travel season.

Eyewitness News: Well, you know, just this morning and over the weekend, we’re hearing about the trouble with the pipeline that really feeds a lot of the east coast there, we’re seeing what that result has been there on the East Coast, and now you know there is some concern here in the Midwest about how that will affect us. Are we going to feel that pinch from that happening on the East Coast or is when we feel here separate from that?

Shawn Steward: For the most part, the situation with the Colonial Pipeline should remain in that region, in the southeast and along the east coast. We’ve obviously seen shortages and price increases in that area that are fed by that pipeline. In general, in each region of the country is served by its own pipelines and refineries in the vicinity so that that will limit our impact of the colonial situation here in Kansas and in the Midwest the for the most part.

Eyewitness News: Certainly, good news there, but I know people are still going to have concerns, we’ve got the stories coming into the newsroom today about people going to the gas stations stocking up on gas filling those, you know, extra gas tanks, those extra gas cans. I mean, is that something we should be doing, should we be having an extra, you know gas can, in our car or, you know, in our shop or something like that or is this all going to level out and be okay?

Shawn Steward: AAA recommends that you don’t do that right now. You don’t take gas cans and fill up extra or you know even top off your tank if it’s only three quarters full, just fill up as you need to, and that’s going to eliminate the problem that we’re seeing on the East Coast in terms of shortages, because everybody runs to the station and tops off several extra cans of gasoline, there will be shortage. That’s what we want to try to avoid.

Eyewitness News: So looking at this, what we’ve discussed about already, you say you do expect a pretty busy travel season, we’re on the cusp of Memorial day, what is the Memorial Day look like, will that have any effect on. Will that be affected rather by what’s going on now, what we’re seeing kind of on the east coast, what we’re seeing nationally?

Shawn Steward: AAA announced our memorial day travel weekend forecast earlier this week, and 37 million people across the country will be traveling more than 50 miles away from their home for the weekend and 90% of those will be driving so you can anticipate that there’s going to be a lot of extra demand for gas over the holiday weekend, and frankly through the summer, like I said earlier, you know, We’re going to be seeing a lot more people wanting to get back out and vacation again and visit places they haven’t been or people they haven’t seen so there’s going to be a lot of demand for gas this summer, so you know that coupled with other factors that make up gas prices, including crude oil prices and transportation costs, even the limitations that we’ve seen on tanker drivers, all of those things go into what we see when we go to fill up our tank. So, I would anticipate that prices will remain pretty steady, pretty high throughout the summer.

