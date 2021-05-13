Advertisement

Ron Baker to serve as Aftershocks general manager

Wichita State guard Ron Baker (31) dribbles up court during the second half of an NCAA college...
Wichita State guard Ron Baker (31) dribbles up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Orlando, Fla. Iowa won 84-62.(AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State Shocker basketball legend Ron Baker will return to the Roundhouse this summer.

Baker is a former Shocker All-American as a breakout star during the Shockers’ run to the 2013 Final Four and New York Knick.

Baker will serve as the general manager of the Wichita State’s alumni team, the Aftershock, for The Basketball Tournament, according to a release.

Baker will assist with Zach Bush and J.R. Simon to assemble a 16-person team to compete in the TBT Wichita Regional at Charles Koch Arena.

Markis McDuffie, Conner Frankamp, Rashard Kelly and Darral Willis are also returning to the Roundhouse.

All tickets for the Wichita Regional are on sale now at thetournament.com/wichita.

