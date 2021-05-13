Advertisement

Several headstones vandalized at McPherson cemetery

McPherson police say someone damaged or moved several headstones at 1601 Cemetery Drive.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MCPHERSON, Kan (AP) - McPherson officials are investigating after seven headstones were damaged or moved at a local cemetery.

Cemetery officials say sometime last week vandals knocked over and broke the headstones, and one was moved to nearby train tracks. McPherson police patrol the cemetery every night but no one saw the vandals.

Some of the vandalized monuments date back to the 1800s. The damages range from about $200 to $500. The McPherson Public Lands Department has replaced four of the stones but it could take weeks before the other three are repaired.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McPherson Police Department at 620-245-1266 or by using the Contact Us button on the McPherson Crime Stoppers Facebook page to remain anonymous.

