Showers and storms over the next few days

Several rounds of storms beginning tonight and continuing through the weekend
Some gusty winds possible with a few storms tonight, but the overall severe threat is low.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we are about to enter an active weather pattern with several rounds of showers and storms on the way over the next few days.

The first chance comes in northwest Kansas this evening where a few isolated storms will be possible. Later tonight, another area of storms will come out of Nebraska and will affect portions of central and eastern Kansas.

Some gusty winds will be possible with some of the stronger storms, but the risk of organized severe weather is low.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue into Friday morning for areas generally along and east of I-135.

Temperatures Friday morning will start out in the lower 50s with afternoon highs reaching the 70s for most of the state with lower 80s in southwest Kansas.

Additional scattered showers and storms will develop late Friday evening and into the night with chances covering most of the state.

More showers and storms will develop over the weekend with locally heavy rainfall. The exact timing of the storms each day remains uncertain as activity will be scattered, but the chances will be with us throughout the entire weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds; scattered showers/storms late. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Morning showers/storms, then mostly cloudy, breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 74.

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 57.

Sat: High: 72 AM storms, then mostly cloudy. Overnight storms possible.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 62 AM storms, then cloudy. Overnight storms possible.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 60 Cloudy.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy; storms late/overnight.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 59 Cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 60 Decreasing clouds.

