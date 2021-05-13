Advertisement

White Sox relief pitcher earns degree from Kansas State University

Thirty-one-year-old Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Evan Marshall has completed his degree...
Thirty-one-year-old Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Evan Marshall has completed his degree from Kansas State University.(Chicago White Sox on Twitter)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Evan Marshall is another shining example of how late is better than never. Although he’s established in his professional baseball career, playing in the Majors, Marshall finished something he started more than a decade ago, earning his college degree.

The 31-year-old Sunnyvale, California native was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft. He returned to KSU following the 2017 season, beginning the journey to complete the 50 credits he had left to graduate.

“First off I’m extremely proud. It’s been hard, first one in my family so I owed it to them to follow through with this,” Marshall told mlb.com. “I didn’t do anything for five or six years, so it made going back even harder, one or two, three classes at a time, first semester quietly getting them done.

The White Sox tweeted a congratulatory video that included messages from the team and Marshall’s family, including his parents, his wife and his young son.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
A suspect in a domestic violence incident jumped into the Arkansas River early Thursday to...
Suspect in domestic violence incident jumps in Arkansas River to avoid police
A Ring home security camera captured footage of a mountain lion in an alley of Wichita's...
Where did it come from?: Wildlife experts provide insight into Wichita mountain lion sighting
Wichita State guard Ron Baker (31) dribbles up court during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ron Baker to serve as Aftershocks general manager
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Wichita police officer involved in weekend crash fired

Latest News

Wichita WInd Surge
Wind Surge overcome 6-run deficit for 2nd straight home win
Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
Wind Surge GM Jared Forma no longer with team
Wichita State guard Ron Baker (31) dribbles up court during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ron Baker to serve as Aftershocks general manager
The Wichita Wind Surge celebrate a 1-0 walk-off win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles Wednesday...
Wind Surge break through with first home win