Wichita Fire Department awarded $5,000 to keep community safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Farm presented the Wichita Fire Department with $5,000 on Thursday to help keep the community safe.

The grant was awarded to the department’s Safe Alarm Fire Education Home Program. The money will be used in more than 50 households for smoke alarms and fire stop cans which will be placed underneath residential hoods. It will also help the fire department provide prevention, education and protection outreach and materials to residents.

If you are in need of a working smoke alarm, call 316-268-4441 if you need a working smoke alarm.

