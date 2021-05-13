Advertisement

Wichita Fire Department awarded $5,000 to keep community safe

On Thursday (5/13/21), State Farm presented the Wichita Fire Department with a $5,000 to help...
On Thursday (5/13/21), State Farm presented the Wichita Fire Department with a $5,000 to help keep the community safe.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Farm presented the Wichita Fire Department with $5,000 on Thursday to help keep the community safe.

The grant was awarded to the department’s Safe Alarm Fire Education Home Program. The money will be used in more than 50 households for smoke alarms and fire stop cans which will be placed underneath residential hoods. It will also help the fire department provide prevention, education and protection outreach and materials to residents.

If you are in need of a working smoke alarm, call 316-268-4441 if you need a working smoke alarm.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
A suspect in a domestic violence incident jumped into the Arkansas River early Thursday to...
Suspect in domestic violence incident jumps in Arkansas River to avoid police
A Ring home security camera captured footage of a mountain lion in an alley of Wichita's...
Where did it come from?: Wildlife experts provide insight into Wichita mountain lion sighting
Wichita State guard Ron Baker (31) dribbles up court during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ron Baker to serve as Aftershocks general manager
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Wichita police officer involved in weekend crash fired

Latest News

Wichita WInd Surge
Wind Surge overcome 6-run deficit for 2nd straight home win
More planning needed as summer travel opens up
Guidance from the CDC loosens mask recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated.
Masks still necessary for all at some places despite new guidance from CDC
Safety precautions at schools include mask-wearing as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to...
Vaccination expansion a shot of relief for some parents, adolescents in Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County vaccinations for teens & tweens
Sedgwick County begins vaccinating 12-15 year olds (in Spanish)