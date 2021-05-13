Advertisement

Wichita State University prepares for in-person commencement ceremony

Wichita State commencement
Wichita State commencement
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University will be hosting in-person graduation ceremonies for the first time in more than a year starting on Friday.

Here’s what the setup will look like with chairs spaced apart. Students who had their graduation ceremonies postponed because of the pandemic along with this year’s graduates will be honored during six different ceremonies over a two-day period.

“They’re very excited and appreciative to celebrate with their friends and their families and the families are excited to be able to share this special moment with their students and to be there in person is really the experience that we wanted everyone to have,” said Kim Moore, Director for Workforce, Professional & Community Education.

There will be 200 students who will be participating virtually. These are the ones who have graduated and moved away. In all more than 3,500 graduates are eligible to participate.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
A suspect in a domestic violence incident jumped into the Arkansas River early Thursday to...
Suspect in domestic violence incident jumps in Arkansas River to avoid police
A Ring home security camera captured footage of a mountain lion in an alley of Wichita's...
Where did it come from?: Wildlife experts provide insight into Wichita mountain lion sighting
Wichita State guard Ron Baker (31) dribbles up court during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ron Baker to serve as Aftershocks general manager
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Wichita police officer involved in weekend crash fired

Latest News

Wichita WInd Surge
Wind Surge overcome 6-run deficit for 2nd straight home win
More planning needed as summer travel opens up
Guidance from the CDC loosens mask recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated.
Masks still necessary for all at some places despite new guidance from CDC
Safety precautions at schools include mask-wearing as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to...
Vaccination expansion a shot of relief for some parents, adolescents in Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County vaccinations for teens & tweens
Sedgwick County begins vaccinating 12-15 year olds (in Spanish)