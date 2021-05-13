Wichita State University prepares for in-person commencement ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University will be hosting in-person graduation ceremonies for the first time in more than a year starting on Friday.

Here’s what the setup will look like with chairs spaced apart. Students who had their graduation ceremonies postponed because of the pandemic along with this year’s graduates will be honored during six different ceremonies over a two-day period.

“They’re very excited and appreciative to celebrate with their friends and their families and the families are excited to be able to share this special moment with their students and to be there in person is really the experience that we wanted everyone to have,” said Kim Moore, Director for Workforce, Professional & Community Education.

There will be 200 students who will be participating virtually. These are the ones who have graduated and moved away. In all more than 3,500 graduates are eligible to participate.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.