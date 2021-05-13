Advertisement

Wind Surge GM Jared Forma no longer with team

Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium(KWCH 12)
By Jacob Albracht
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - General Manager and Executive Vice President Jared Forma is no longer with the Wichita Wind Surge. The team’s CEO Jordan Kobritz says Forma submitted his resignation before Wednesday’s game. Kobritz says Bob Moullette, currently the Senior Manager of Fan Experience, will take on Forma’s primary duties of facility operation right now. A search for Forma’s replacement is underway.

This is the second significant resignation for the young franchise. Former Team President Jay Miller resigned in December.

The new Double A team for the Minnesota Twins plays it’s 3rd game at the new downtown Riverfront Stadium tonight against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. First pitch set for 7:05 pm.

