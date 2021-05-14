Dillons celebrates 100 years of serving Kansans

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Happy birthday, Dillons!

The Hutchinson headquartered grocery store celebrated its centennial on May 13 - that’s 100 years of service.

The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce shared photos from its archives on Facebook. They included a store’s grand opening at the 13th and Main in 1941, and a picture of a store manager in Hutchinson helping a customer on an original checkout stand in 1948.

May 13, 2021 marks the official 100th anniversary of Dillons from the incorporation date…. Cheers! Celebrate with an... Posted by Hutch Chamber on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.