Dillons celebrates 100 years of serving Kansans
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Happy birthday, Dillons!
The Hutchinson headquartered grocery store celebrated its centennial on May 13 - that’s 100 years of service.
The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce shared photos from its archives on Facebook. They included a store’s grand opening at the 13th and Main in 1941, and a picture of a store manager in Hutchinson helping a customer on an original checkout stand in 1948.
