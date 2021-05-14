Advertisement

Firefighters rescue man trapped in garbage truck

By KOCO staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of garbage truck in Oklahoma early Thursday morning.

It’s unknown why the man was there.

The truck driver didn’t know the man was there until he was spotted on one of the truck’s cameras.

The driver then called 911.

It was considered a life-threatening incident.

Emergency crews managed to pull him out. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

There’s no word yet on his condition.

