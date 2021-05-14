Advertisement

Man released from Newton Medical Center after 7-month battle with COVID-19

After 7 months in the hospital battling COVID-19, Brett Foster was released from the Newton...
After 7 months in the hospital battling COVID-19, Brett Foster was released from the Newton Medical Center on May 12, 2021.(Newton Medical Center)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was released from the Newton Medical Center this week after battling COVID-19 for seven months.

Brett Foster said he got sick and was admitted to NMC Health in October 2020. His condition worsened, and he was put on a ventilator.

“Our ICU - Critical Care nurses worked day and night to help Brett fight for his life. When his kidneys shut down, he was transported to another hospital that could provide additional specialty care,” said NMC in a post on Facebook.

There, Brett suffered a heart attack, stroke and an allergic reaction to a medicine meant to help prevent blood clots. He was also paralyzed from the neck down.

NMC said Brett’s family fought to put him in a rehabilitation program and keep him out of long-term care facility. He was admitted to NMC Health Inpatient Rehab Unit on April 16, 2021.

“And the day that they accepted him, I can’t even explain what my family and I were going through. It was the biggest blessing ever...it was like this overwhelming miracle,” said Foster’s daughter, Tangela Welch.

Foster spent three weeks in the unit and on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, he got to go home. Staff who played a role in his recovery lined the halls of the hospital and clapped as he was dismissed.

“During this process, I died four times, and was brought back,” Foster said. “I know God’s not done with me.”

WATCH Foster’s road to recovery here: https://fb.watch/5uMdI_xbEt/

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
A suspect in a domestic violence incident jumped into the Arkansas River early Thursday to...
Suspect in domestic violence incident jumps in Arkansas River to avoid police
Wichita State guard Ron Baker (31) dribbles up court during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ron Baker to serve as Aftershocks general manager
On Thursday (5/13/21), the Sedgwick County district attorney said no criminal charges would be...
Sedgwick County DA: No charges in death of woman killed in deputy-involved shooting
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

Latest News

Sedgwick County Commission to revisit COVID-19 recommendations
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
The stage at The Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita.
New stadium, some live venues among local businesses where masks now recommended, not required