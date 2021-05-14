Advertisement

Teen wounded in south Wichita shooting

One man was shot at an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. Hydraulic. Wichita police have...
One man was shot at an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. Hydraulic. Wichita police have arrested one man in the case.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 17-year-old is in serious condition after a shooting in south Wichita.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 12:45 p.m. on Friday at an apartment complex in the 800 block of South Hydraulic.  They arrived to find the 17-year-old male who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Through their investigation, officers learned about a disturbance that occurred in the parking lot of the apartments between 45-year-old Fred Rogers and the victim, who know each other. During the disturbance, Rogers pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim. He then ran from the scene. 

Based on information from witnesses and the calling party’s descriptions, officers stopped Rogers in the neighborhood. He had a gun holster but did not have a gun. He was arrested on one count of aggravated battery. Additionally, Rogers has previously been arrested and convicted of felony crimes. The case number is 21C028376.

