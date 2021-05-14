Sedgwick County Commission to revisit COVID-19 recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission next week will revisit a resolution passed in March that laid out COVID-19 recommendations that include mask-wearing in indoor public spaces and social distancing.

With updates to guidance from the CDC in regard to vaccinated Americans and looser recommendations for mask-wearing, the commission could repeal the resolution it passed in March, which reflects tighter guidelines from the federal level.

“On May 13, 2021, the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance which indicates that when an individual is fully vaccinated, they ‘can resume activities without wearing a mask of staying six feet apart, except where required by federal state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” part of a resolution proposed to replace what the commission passed in March said.

The proposed resolution said the commission can utilize its “home rule powers to issue, modify, and rescind public health recommendations.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.