Masks still necessary for all at some places despite new guidance from CDC

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New guidance from the CDC says that fully vaccinated people can now safely take off their face masks in most places. This applies to both indoor and outdoor settings, in small groups or large crowds.

For some vaccinated Wichitans, taking the mask off feels like a reward for doing their part.

“We do our duty to take care of everybody, then we go back to normal,” vaccinated Wichitan James Lewis said. “That’s the real blessing.

The new guidance applies to nearly 40 percent of Kansans since the other 60 percent haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC says if you’re not vaccinated, you should continue to mask up.

However, some places likely still will require them, even if you are fully vaccinated. One example is the grocery store. For now, Dillons said it will continue requiring everyone in its stores to mask up, regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC says there are a few places vaccinated people should still wear masks, especially while traveling. That includes transportation hubs like bus stations and airports, as well as on airplanes, trains or buses. The CDC says you should also wear a mask at hospitals, doctors’ offices and nursing homes.

