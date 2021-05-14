Advertisement

Some strong storms possible later Friday

Storm Team 12 Future Track 5/14/21
Storm Team 12 Future Track 5/14/21(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to our Friday as lingering showers/storms from last night slowly exit the area. The remainder of our Friday looks quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 70s.

A stalled frontal boundary over the state will keep the risk of rain and storms in the forecast through the weekend. The activity will get started over western parts of the state during the afternoon and evening, then push east overnight.

The main concern moving forward is heavy rainfall. Wave after wave of storms will add-up to several inches of rainfall. Flooding is possible for some pending the position of the front. Some of the storms may also be strong with small hail and gusty wind, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

A break in the action is possible early next week as the stationary boundary sinks south into Oklahoma. However, the front is forecast to move north into Kansas by the middle of the week bringing showers and storms back to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, then a sun/cloud mix. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 74.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, good chance of storms. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then late-day storms. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 62.

Sun: High: 73. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Mon: High: 75. Low: 59. Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 74. Low: 59. Mostly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Wed: High: 73. Low: 58. Mostly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Thu: High: 75. Low: 62. Mostly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

