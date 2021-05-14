Advertisement

Storms move through Wichita bringing rain, small hail

Storms moved through Wichita on Friday bringing with them lightning, thunder and some hail
Storms moved through Wichita on Friday bringing with them lightning, thunder and some hail, as seen here at a home near 13th & 119th St. W.(Janice Massucci)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain will be in abundance in Kansas this weekend. Storms moved in early Friday morning bringing in thunder and lightning. The weather took a pause around 10 a.m. and started up again after the lunch hour. This time bringing in hail.

Viewers sent their photos and video of the dime-size hail as it moved into town. No damage was reported.

Storm Team 12 says showers will remain intermittent throughout the day, with heavier rain returning between 7-10 p.m. The activity will start in the western part of the state during the afternoon and evening, then push east overnight. While rain and flooding are the main threats this weekend, there is a possibility of small hail and strong winds but widespread severe weather is not expected.

