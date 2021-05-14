Vaccination expansion a shot of relief for some parents, adolescents in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a shot of relief for some parents and kids in Sedgwick County as they show up for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In Sedgwick County, Thursday brought the first day that the vaccine is available for adolescents in the 12-15-year-old age group. Now the focus turns to the work underway to get the vaccine ready for children younger than 12.

Thursday was long-awaited for Sedgwick County 12-year-old Tommy Hladky.

“I can brag off to my friends saying I got the vaccine,” he said after getting his first Pfizer shot.

Hladky’s mother, Julie Basarab, said the opportunity for her son to be vaccinated is a relief.

“Been following the FDA to the CDC to the KDHE, making sure that we had everything taken care of,” she said.

Basarab said she signed her 12-year-old up for the vaccination on Thursday afternoon.

“I think it’s critically important that we vaccinate our children,” she said.

It’s making for a hopeful summer for Hladky.

“We’re going to Florida and (will) see my grandparents,” he said.

Fingers are also crossed for a less restrictive school year next year.

“Wearing masks isn’t fun,” Basarab said. “You don’t see the facial expressions; you don’t get the interactions. And to be able to have the kids to have that opportunity to have it back is just awesome.”

At Redbud Pediatrics in Wichita, they’re also preparing to provide the vaccine in the next two weeks. Following the CDC’s announcement about vaccine eligibility expanding Wednesday, they sent out out a survey to the families of their patients’ parents to help gauge interest.

“More than 50 percent of our patients’ parents that we surveyed are excited to get their kids vaccinated,” said Redbud Pediatrics Owner and Managing Partner Dr. Rebecca Reddy.

She said at the practice, they have seen the impact of the pandemic in other ways on kids than just the virus.

“COVID has been a very frightening experience for parents when your child gets it. Our practice has had its share of children who have had MISC or had nearly MISC with prolong fevers and it’s just really unsettling to watch your child have an unusual illness that we don’t know what long-term effects there will be.” Dr. Reddy, “I feel like it treats parents’ emotional anxiety that their kids might be at risk as well as protecting their extended family.”

She said, “Kids don’t have quite as much risk as adults do of severe illness and hospitalization and death, but all of our patients have really suffered in terms of not being able to live their normal teenage lives, and we’ve seen a lot of mental health stresses.”

Dr. Reddy said the CDC made another significant announcement, allowing the COVID-19 vaccine to be co-administered with other vaccines. The recommendation was no other vaccines in a two-week window before and after each dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to monitor for adverse effects. But the CDC said it now has the data to show that’s no longer needed.

“We know that there are a lot of kids who have perhaps foregone their normal-well checkups and are behind on their routine immunizations. And if that is the case, they need to be caught up,” Dr. Reddy said. “It’s hard for families to get into doctor’s office as well. I’m relieved that they said go ahead and do all your regular vaccines. It makes sense to me as a pediatrician and to all of my colleagues that are posting online about this because we always have been able to co-administer vaccine for children.”

Dr. Reddy said the familiarity of a doctor’s office a family normally goes to could provide comfort for adolescents when getting the shot compared to another location. This could also provide a good opportunity for parents to get questions answered.

Dr. Reddy said, “Reassure parents if you have concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine to call your pediatrician. If you have concerns about not wanting to co-administer the COVID vaccine with other vaccines to talk to your pediatrician or family doctor about that because our practice has decided if we have parents really nervous about it, we’re happy to break them up. There are not that many vaccines that are due in the adolescent period. So, we would want to prioritize getting your family and child protected from COVID and doing that vaccination first.”

AMR (Alliance for Multispecialty Research), which conducts clinical trial research in the Wichita area, is preparing to start COVID-19 vaccine trials for kids 12 and younger in the next few weeks.

“From zero to 18, they represent about 25 percent of our population,” AMR Medical Director Dr. Terry Klein said. “The school-age kids are in a setting that makes it a high probability that they’ll transmit it, even if it’s not particularly devastating to them individually. It can be devastating in their families.”

He added, “The goal is, of course, is developing herd immunity. Developing a situation where we don’t have it transmitted person to person. The school-age kids are a huge part of that, plus it makes the school environment safer. My goodness, we’ve had so many limitations because of not being able to be in school appropriately. That opening up is massive from the standpoint of learning. It is also massive economically because we’ve had a negative economic impact for parents that somehow have to make do with not being in school. A little less of a thing now, but as we get herd immunity, that validates that kids can be in school.”

Vaccine producers hope to have results later this year.

“Every day that we save in the development is a life saved,” said Dr. Klein.

Dr. Klein said no steps in this process had been skipped as they were able to run early phases simulationously, and they’ve been able to build up a wealth of data on the vaccines to show they are safe and effective.

“I hear enough people be concerned about the safety of it and for me on the front line and sees it; I see this no differently than any other influenza trial that I’ve done or any other of the multiple vaccine trials that we’ve done in terms of the safety of the individuals. The difference is that everybody hears about it, everything in this one. There is a question that we normally don’t get with vaccines, but the safety that I see is commensurate with the safety I expect to see with vaccines,” said Dr. Klein.

