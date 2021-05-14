Advertisement

Weekend storms will bring some heavy rain

A low severe weather threat expected
Overnight storms will cover a good part of Kansas
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that showers and storms will move across Kansas, mainly in the overnight and early morning hours throughout the weekend. Severe weather is possible, but not likely on a widespread scale. However, locally heavy rainfall is expected with stronger storms, and that may lead to some flooded areas.

Temperatures will start Saturday in the low to mid 50s, and warm up to near 70 for the afternoon. Once the morning storms wind down, a good part of the afternoon will be dry. Look for more storms Saturday evening and overnight as they develop and push east across the state.

Sunday brings another chance for storms in the morning with some drier weather later in the afternoon. Another wave of storms will impact southwest and south central Kansas into the night. Locally heavy rains are again expected.

Next week will have seasonal temperatures with more storms likely by the middle of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; showers and storms likely late. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Morning storms, then cloudy. Evening storms possible. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 61.

Sun: High: 71 Cloudy with showers and storms likely.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 60 Cloudy.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 59 Cloudy; evening and overnight storms

Wed: High: 73 Low: 59 Cloudy with showers and storms.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy

Fri: High: 78 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

