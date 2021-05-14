Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Mediterranean Festival

By Shane Konicki
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at St. Mary’s Orthodox Christian Church for their annual Mediterranean Festival! The festival happens this Saturday and will have TONS of delicious food for sale! Not only will you get a chance to grab some food, but 10% of the proceeds from this event goes to charity! You can find more information on the festival at www.stmarywichita.org/festival.html.

Here’s some fast facts:

Mediterranean Festival

Saturday, May 15

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s Orthodox Christian Church

344 S. Martinson St.

