WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will begin recommending face masks at Riverfront Ball Park rather than requiring it.

The revision comes as the Center for Disease Control announced fully vaccinated people can go without their face masks at outdoor sporting events.

Face Coverings are no longer required at Riverfront Stadium.



For fans who would like to remain more socially distanced can purchase socially distanced, pod-style seating in Section 3 for any Wind Surge home game. pic.twitter.com/qHjjcIU6FK — Wichita Wind Surge (Official) (@WindSurgeICT) May 14, 2021

