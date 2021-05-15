Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to hazmat accident, traffic backed up on W K-96 Hwy, N 135 St. W.

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed(WAFB)
By Carolina Loera
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are working a traffic accident that happened Saturday at around 11:00 a.m. on W K-96 Hwy and N. 135th St. W.

A tanker hauling ethanol rolled over in the median and multiple vehicles were involved in the accident.

One person suffered minor injuries.

Northbound traffic will be blocked from 150th St. W and eastbound traffic will be blocked from W. 119th St for a few hours.

