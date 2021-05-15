Advertisement

Foxes in mating season blamed for Riverside ‘screaming’ complaints

By Caroline Elliott
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After numerous complaints of screaming in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood the city decided to investigate. What they found isn’t likely what most would expect.

When the sun sets in Riverside, the wildlife wakes up.

“We have adorable fox family in our neighborhood. We hear them having all kinds of festivities at night,’ said Riverside resident Courtney Kristen.

With the help of the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit, we tracked down the noise that many describe as screaming and the source of noise complaints.

“They do make sounds during mating season and that might be the case,” said Todd Volkmann with the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit. “I hope foxes are out there having a good time. Riverside residents keep pretty good tabs on the wildlife. In the last few years, there have been foxes that have been raised in the neighborhood.”

Volkmann said the screaming is not a mountain lion, which was recently spotted in the area. Concluding that it’s foxes residents are hearing, he said the animals mate in the spring, which explains the screaming at night.

“The get pretty active at night,” Volkmann said. “They start at10 or 11, but they get pretty active, pre-dawn. I usually wake up and hear them chat.”

The good news for Riverside residents, Volkmann said, is that the screaming should stop in the next few weeks.

