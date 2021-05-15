Advertisement

Genesis Health Clubs fined for violating No-Call Act

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita health club company must pay $15,000 in penalties and fees for violating the No-Call Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release.

Schmidt said Genesis Health Clubs Management, Inc. agreed to a consent judgment ordering it to pay the $15,000 in fees and civil penalties. A judge in Shawnee County District Court approved the judgment.

“In addition, the company was enjoined from further violations of the Kansas No-Call Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, as well as the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Telemarketing Consumer Fraud and Abuse Prevention Act and related federal regulations including the Telemarketing Sales Rule,” the news release from Schmidt’s office said.

The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating Genesis after receiving complaints about unsolicited telemarketing calls. The complaints accused the company of calling Kansans on the Do-Not-Call registry.

You can read a copay of the consent judgment here: www.InYourCornerKansas.org/judgments.

Kansans who wish to register for the national Do-Not-Call list, or to report an alleged violation of the No-Call Act, should visit the Attorney General’s website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
Two people were injured in a possible hit and run last night, according to emergency dispatch.
2 people injured in possible hit and run Thursday night
After 7 months in the hospital battling COVID-19, Brett Foster was released from the Newton...
Man released from Newton Medical Center after 7-month battle with COVID-19
Overnight storms will cover a good part of Kansas
Weekend storms will bring some heavy rain
One man was shot at an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. Hydraulic. Wichita police have...
Teen wounded in south Wichita shooting

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Emergency crews respond to hazmat accident, traffic backed up on W K-96 Hwy, N 135 St. W.
Riverside Park in Wichita, Kansas
Foxes in mating season blamed for Riverside ‘screaming’ complaints
Credit Union of America Catch It Kansas Most Valuable Coach
Co-head football coaches at Haven High School receive Most Valuable Coach award
KWCH court gavel
Kan. Supreme Court tosses murder conviction of Wichita man who claimed self defense in 2016 deadly shooting