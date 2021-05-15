Genesis Health Clubs fined for violating No-Call Act

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita health club company must pay $15,000 in penalties and fees for violating the No-Call Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release.

Schmidt said Genesis Health Clubs Management, Inc. agreed to a consent judgment ordering it to pay the $15,000 in fees and civil penalties. A judge in Shawnee County District Court approved the judgment.

“In addition, the company was enjoined from further violations of the Kansas No-Call Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, as well as the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Telemarketing Consumer Fraud and Abuse Prevention Act and related federal regulations including the Telemarketing Sales Rule,” the news release from Schmidt’s office said.

The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating Genesis after receiving complaints about unsolicited telemarketing calls. The complaints accused the company of calling Kansans on the Do-Not-Call registry.

You can read a copay of the consent judgment here: www.InYourCornerKansas.org/judgments.

Kansans who wish to register for the national Do-Not-Call list, or to report an alleged violation of the No-Call Act, should visit the Attorney General’s website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

