Hays rape suspect convicted of sexual assault in Colorado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arapaho County, Colorado jury on Thursday found a man described as “a serial rapist” guilty in cases in the towns of Aurora and Cherry Hills Village. The jury found Tre Miekale Carrasco guilty of 11 counts including sexual assault. Carrasco, 26, is also accused of raping a woman in a neighborhood near Fort Hays State University in February 2019. The crimes in Colorado happened just days later.

The Arapaho County, Colo. jury returned its verdict against Carrasco after a five-day trial.

“This is a dangerous predator who should be incarcerated to keep him off the streets and keep our community safe,” said Arapaho County District Attorney John Kellner. “He was in prison for similar acts in Kansas. He got out of prison and within days committed a new offense there. Within two weeks of his release, he came here to Colorado and continued his violent crimes. I am grateful to this jury for their work, as these verdicts will help us keep this serial rapist behind bars.”

The crimes in Aurora and Cherry Hills Village happened on Feb. 7 and Feb. 12, 2019. The crime in Hays happened on Feb. 4. In the Feb. 7 crime, Kellner’s office said Carrasco tried to kidnap a woman in the parking lot of a fitness club in Aurora.

“She got away, but he stole her car,” a news release on Thursday’s verdict from Kellner’s office said.

On Feb. 12, the DA’s office said Carrasco drove that car to a home in Cherry Hills Village where he raped a woman at knifepoint.

“He was arrested about five hours later in the same car stolen in Aurora,” the DA’s news release said.

The jury found Carrasco guilty of:

Second-degree kidnapping, with a deadly weapon

Sexual assault, with a deadly weapon

Burglary, with a deadly weapon

Aggravated robbery, with a deadly weapon

Two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft

Two counts of Criminal trespass

Attempt to influence a public servant

False reporting

Driving a motor vehicle without a license

