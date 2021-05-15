Advertisement

Hays rape suspect convicted of sexual assault in Colorado

A Colorado jury convicted 26-year-old Tre Carrasco on 11 counts including sexual assault.
A Colorado jury convicted 26-year-old Tre Carrasco on 11 counts including sexual assault.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arapaho County, Colorado jury on Thursday found a man described as “a serial rapist” guilty in cases in the towns of Aurora and Cherry Hills Village. The jury found Tre Miekale Carrasco guilty of 11 counts including sexual assault. Carrasco, 26, is also accused of raping a woman in a neighborhood near Fort Hays State University in February 2019. The crimes in Colorado happened just days later.

The Arapaho County, Colo. jury returned its verdict against Carrasco after a five-day trial.

“This is a dangerous predator who should be incarcerated to keep him off the streets and keep our community safe,” said Arapaho County District Attorney John Kellner. “He was in prison for similar acts in Kansas. He got out of prison and within days committed a new offense there. Within two weeks of his release, he came here to Colorado and continued his violent crimes. I am grateful to this jury for their work, as these verdicts will help us keep this serial rapist behind bars.”

The crimes in Aurora and Cherry Hills Village happened on Feb. 7 and Feb. 12, 2019. The crime in Hays happened on Feb. 4. In the Feb. 7 crime, Kellner’s office said Carrasco tried to kidnap a woman in the parking lot of a fitness club in Aurora.

“She got away, but he stole her car,” a news release on Thursday’s verdict from Kellner’s office said.

On Feb. 12, the DA’s office said Carrasco drove that car to a home in Cherry Hills Village where he raped a woman at knifepoint.

“He was arrested about five hours later in the same car stolen in Aurora,” the DA’s news release said.

The jury found Carrasco guilty of:

  • Second-degree kidnapping, with a deadly weapon
  • Sexual assault, with a deadly weapon
  • Burglary, with a deadly weapon
  • Aggravated robbery, with a deadly weapon
  • Two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft
  • Two counts of Criminal trespass
  • Attempt to influence a public servant
  • False reporting
  • Driving a motor vehicle without a license

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
A suspect in a domestic violence incident jumped into the Arkansas River early Thursday to...
Suspect in domestic violence incident jumps in Arkansas River to avoid police
Wichita State guard Ron Baker (31) dribbles up court during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ron Baker to serve as Aftershocks general manager
On Thursday (5/13/21), the Sedgwick County district attorney said no criminal charges would be...
Sedgwick County DA: No charges in death of woman killed in deputy-involved shooting
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

Latest News

WSU graduation
Wichita State University holds in-person commencement ceremonies
WPD presents Outstanding Citizen Award to South High student
Wichita South High student receives WPD Outstanding Citizen Award
After 7 months in the hospital battling COVID-19, Brett Foster was released from the Newton...
Man released from Newton Medical Center after 7-month battle with COVID-19
Sedgwick County Commission to revisit COVID-19 recommendations