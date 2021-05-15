Kan. Supreme Court tosses murder conviction of Wichita man who claimed self defense in 2016 deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday, May 14, announced its decision to toss out the murder conviction of a Wichita man who claimed she was acting in self defense when on Oct. 29, 2016, he shot a man who witnesses say went after him with a knife.

The appeals court sent the case of 64-year-old Casimiro Nunez back to the trail court in Sedgwick County for further proceedings. In 2019, a jury convicted Nunze of first-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. In April 2019, a Sedgwick County District Court Judge sentenced Nunze to life in prison with no chance at parole for 50 years.

In revisiting the case, the state supreme court concluded that a jury could have found that Nunez had the right to protect himself but thathe used excessive force when he shot Antonio Guzman after Guzman was knocked to the floor.

