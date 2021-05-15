Advertisement

Kan. Supreme Court tosses murder conviction of Wichita man who claimed self defense in 2016 deadly shooting

KWCH court gavel
KWCH court gavel(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday, May 14, announced its decision to toss out the murder conviction of a Wichita man who claimed she was acting in self defense when on Oct. 29, 2016, he shot a man who witnesses say went after him with a knife.

The appeals court sent the case of 64-year-old Casimiro Nunez back to the trail court in Sedgwick County for further proceedings. In 2019, a jury convicted Nunze of first-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. In April 2019, a Sedgwick County District Court Judge sentenced Nunze to life in prison with no chance at parole for 50 years.

In revisiting the case, the state supreme court concluded that a jury could have found that Nunez had the right to protect himself but thathe used excessive force when he shot Antonio Guzman after Guzman was knocked to the floor.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
Two people were injured in a possible hit and run last night, according to emergency dispatch.
2 people injured in possible hit and run Thursday night
After 7 months in the hospital battling COVID-19, Brett Foster was released from the Newton...
Man released from Newton Medical Center after 7-month battle with COVID-19
Overnight storms will cover a good part of Kansas
Weekend storms will bring some heavy rain
One man was shot at an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. Hydraulic. Wichita police have...
Teen wounded in south Wichita shooting

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Emergency crews respond to hazmat accident, traffic backed up on W K-96 Hwy, N 135 St. W.
Riverside Park in Wichita, Kansas
Foxes in mating season blamed for Riverside ‘screaming’ complaints
Credit Union of America Catch It Kansas Most Valuable Coach
Co-head football coaches at Haven High School receive Most Valuable Coach award
Genesis Health Clubs fined for violating No-Call Act