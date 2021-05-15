More rain and storms this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered showers, sprinkles and a few rumbles across southern Kansas this morning, however we expect more showers and storms to develop later this evening across southern and western Kansas. Storms later today and tonight have potential to produce severe weather (mainly hail and damaging wind gusts) across parts of Western Kansas. More storms overnight will develop along the I-70 corridor with the potential for heavy rain and localized flash flooding. Damp weather will continue on Sunday with off/on showers throughout the day. Better chances of rain and a few storms Sunday night.

The active weather pattern will continue throughout the week. While severe weather is always possible during this time of year, the focus appears to be heavy rainfall with storms through Wednesday. Rainfall amounts may exceed 3″ in some areas of the state (in addition to what fell last night). Temperatures will remain seasonable with overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs in the 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning showers and storms, then mostly cloudy. A few evening storms possible. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 72

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Morning storms, then cloudy. Evening storms possible. Wind: S 10-15. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 60.

Mon: High: 75 Cloudy a few storms evening and overnight.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 59 Cloudy; evening and overnight storms

Wed: High: 73 Low: 60 Cloudy with showers and storms.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 78 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; breezy. Scattered storms evening and overnight.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; breezy. Scattered storms evening and overnight.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.