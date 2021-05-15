WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rounds of showers and storms are on the way through the remainder of the weekend.

Scattered storms will develop across most of Kansas through the late evening with activity continuing into the overnight hours.

Some of the stronger storms could produce hail and gusty winds, but heavy rain will likely be the more widespread concern through the overnight.

Scattered showers and storms will continue over central and eastern Kansas Sunday morning and through the afternoon. Meanwhile, another area of storms will move into western Kansas Sunday evening and into Sunday night.

Temperatures will remain mild on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s statewide.

The active weather pattern will continue through the middle of next week with chances for showers and storms lasting through Wednesday. Once again, the overall severe threat appears low.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is likely for most of the state between now and Wednesday with locally higher amounts possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 62

Sunday: Cloudy with occasional showers and storms. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 73

Sunday Night: A few evening storms, then remaining cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 60

Mon: High: 75 Low: 60 Cloudy. Scattered storms overnight.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 60 Scattered showers and storms.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 61 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

