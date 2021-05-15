Wichita State University holds in-person commencement ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University hosted the first of three in-person graduation ceremonies on Friday, a first in more than a year.

Chairs were spaced apart and graduates were given a limited number of tickets for guests. Students who had their graduation ceremonies postponed because of the pandemic along with this year’s graduates will be honored during six different ceremonies over a two-day period.

“They’re very excited and appreciative to celebrate with their friends and their families and the families are excited to be able to share this special moment with their students and to be there in person is really the experience that we wanted everyone to have,” said Kim Moore, Director for Workforce, Professional & Community Education.

There will be 200 students who will be participating virtually. These are the ones who have graduated and moved away. In all more than 3,500 graduates are eligible to participate. A total of six ceremonies will be held between Friday and Saturday. Students were able to choose which day and time they wanted to attend.

