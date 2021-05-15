Advertisement

Wichita woman arrested on first-degree murder, after sister was fatally shot

(Source: AP Graphics)
(Source: AP Graphics)
By Carolina Loera
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested Joy Wilson, 34, of Wichita on a charge of first-degree murder after a shooting that killed her sister, Shawna Webb, 40, of Wichita.

Police said officers responded to an assist a call at St. Joseph Hospital. When crews arrived they contacted Wilson and were told that Webb was shot and needed help. Officers also saw a handgun inside Wilson’s vehicle.

Officers located a crime scene at a home in the 2400 block of Green where Webb was found inside, shot and unresponsive. Webb was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

