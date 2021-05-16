Flooding in north central Kansas causes several water rescues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The area of north central Kansas received about 5 to 8 inches throughout the early morning hours Sunday.

Courtest: Janet Brown--Natoma, KS flooding- 5/16/2021 (Janet Brown)

Video near Natoma, Kansas shows major flooding throughout the area, along with several water rescues.

Storm Team 12 meteorologists will continue to monitor flooding conditions throughout the area as rain may continue to fall.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.