Flooding in north central Kansas causes several water rescues
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The area of north central Kansas received about 5 to 8 inches throughout the early morning hours Sunday.
Video near Natoma, Kansas shows major flooding throughout the area, along with several water rescues.
Storm Team 12 meteorologists will continue to monitor flooding conditions throughout the area as rain may continue to fall.
