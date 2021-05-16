More afternoon scattered storms possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A stationary front draped across Kansas, will be the focus of more storms today and tonight.

Last night and early this morning thunderstorms produced between 5-8″ of rainfall across north-central Kansas, with numerous reports of flooding and flash flooding in Saline, Ottawa and Lincoln Counties. The rain finally ended around 6am however water rescues and high water remained in many locations. Warm humid conditions will contribute to more storms later today and overnight. A flash flood watch is in effect until 7am Monday for several counties in western Kansas where more heavy rain is expected later tonight.

Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible just about everywhere through the afternoon, however a complex of storms will also roll off the high terrain of eastern Colorado into western Kansas later this evening. These storms will have the potential to produce large hail and damaging wind gusts in addition to heavy rains. As the storms move east tonight the should run out of steam before reaching central Kansas. Monday will be mostly dry, however we can’t rule out an isolated shower and a few rumbles. More storms are expected Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday- keep the umbrella handy. Additional rainfall of 1-3″ will be possible statewide with locally heavier amounts through Wednesday.

The weather pattern remains active, with more chances of scattered storms Friday night into the weekend. Most of the storms will affect Kansas during the evening and overnight- not a total washout.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Off/On scattered showers and storms mainly this afternoon. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 73

Tonight: A few evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 75

Monday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 60

Tue: High: 74 More scattered showers and storms.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 61 Another round of showers and storms.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 64 Partly cloudy. Breezy. Evening/overnight storms.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 64 Partly cloudy. Breezy. Evening/overnight storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.