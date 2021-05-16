Storm chances continue into the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rounds of showers and storms will continue into the start of the workweek.

The higher chance of storms tonight will remain in western Kansas where a few storms could produce some small hail and brief gusty winds. Locally heavy rain will be the primary concern, which will lead to a continued risk of flooding for areas that have already received heavy rain in previous days.

By Monday, the highest chance for showers and storms will be focused over portions of north central and northwest Kansas with a few isolated storms in the southwest part of the state. Eastern Kansas should get a break for most of the day.

Temperatures Monday morning will start out in the 50s to around 60. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 70s for most of the state with 60s in northwest Kansas.

Another system will bring more scattered storms to the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 61

Monday: Cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 76

Monday Night: Cloudy with a few storms developing late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 60

Tue: High: 75 Scattered showers and storms.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 61 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; isolated late-day storms. Windy.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 64 Partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy and windy; chance of storms overnight.

