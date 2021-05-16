Wichita teen’s grilling skills help those less fortunate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita South High schooler knows what it’s like to work his way through tough situations.

Javion Napier, a South High freshman, is described as an amazing student and person. School officials said Javion “lights up every room he walks into.”

One day, school officials noticed Javion showed up to school late. Javion told them the bus didn’t show up on time.

But what those officials didn’t know, Javion wasn’t talking about a school bus.

“Javion has to get up at 6 A.M., catch a city bus at Lincoln and Woodlawn and go all the way downtown to the transfer station. After being at the transfer station, Javion catches another bus that drops him off over at Dillon’s, and if any of those buses are late, he’s late to school,” Officer Isaac Fox, South High SRO, said.

Officer Fox, a Wichita Police patrol officer, said Javion not only works hard to get to school on-time every morning, but he also works hard on the weekends- not just for himself, but for others.

“I started a program about three years ago, I started selling lemonade to help the homeless and now I started to sell hotdogs and hamburgers to help the homeless,” Javion said.

You can catch Javion grilling every other Saturday at his mother’s Wichita home in the 6100 block of Castle Drive. He sells what he grills during the afternoon, then takes that money and goes to the grocery store where he buys supplies for homeless in Wichita. Javion distributes bags with food and other items to those in need.

Because of Javion’s efforts, he was awarded an Outstanding Citizens Plaque by the Wichita Police Department. Officer Fox said, he wanted to give Javion the credit he deserves.

“Javion’s dad died in a hit and run whenever he was younger and he had to move and has to take the bus every morning. At one point, I was told he only had one pair of shoes, so with all the things like this going on in his life, I wanted something to be positive in this young man’s life,” Officer Fox said.

Javion’s mother, Stacey Henderson, tells Eyewitness News she’s extremely proud of her son and for the sacrifices he makes weekly.

“It makes me feel good on the inside... because our kids are a small light of us. And so that let’s me that I did something right,” Henderson said.

And doing right, is something Javion wants to continue to do. He hopes to one day own his own food truck so that he can help even more people.

“You do it in love, not just for the money, you don’t ask for nothing. If they give you something, put it back in the business and give the rest to charity like I do,” Javion said.

If you’d like to help out Javion’s cause, he grills every other Saturday at his mother’s home in the 6100 block of Castle drive.

