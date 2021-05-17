Advertisement

88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. Child tax credit payments are part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15.

The payments are part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis. Nearly 88% of children are set to receive the benefits without their parents needing to take any additional action.

Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children between the ages of 6 and 17. The child tax credit was previously capped at $2,000 and only paid out to families with income tax obligations after they filed with the IRS.

But for this year, couples earning $150,000 or less can receive the full payments on the 15th of each month, in most cases by direct deposit. The benefits total $3,600 annually for children under 6 and $3,000 for those who are older. The IRS will determine eligibility based on the 2019 and 2020 tax years, but people will also be able to update their status through an online portal. The administration is also setting up another online portal for non-filers who might be eligible for the child tax credit.

The president has proposed an extension of the increased child tax credit through 2025 as part of his $1.8 trillion families plan. Outside analysts estimate that the payments could essentially halve child poverty. The expanded credits could cost roughly $100 billion a year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natoma, KS flooding- 5/16/2021. Taken by Matt McCune
Flooding in north-central Kansas causes several water rescues
(Source: AP Graphics)
Wichita woman arrested on first-degree murder, after sister was fatally shot
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Emergency crews respond to hazmat accident, traffic backed up on W K-96 Hwy, N 135 St. W.
A Salina family said it only took a matter of minutes for their basement to fill with water...
Floodwaters burst into Saline County home, totaling basement
Forecast rainfall from now through Wednesday.
More rounds of showers and storms

Latest News

People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for...
New S.C. law makes inmates choose electric chair or firing squad
Natoma residents begin assessing damage caused by Sunday’s flash flooding
Natoma residents begin assessing damage caused by Sunday’s flash flooding
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
Natoma resident shows flood damage to house
Natoma resident shows flood damage to house