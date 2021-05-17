Advertisement

Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Dozens of protestors on Monday took one of Tokyo’s busiest streets and called for the cancellation of the Summer Olympics, which Japan is determined to host despite a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

With the number of hospitalized patients close to record-high levels, along with a slow vaccine rollout, more people in Japan are feeling uneasy about the prospect of carrying out the world’s biggest sports event in just 10 weeks.

The rally was originally planned as a protest to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach’s cancelled May 17-18 visit to Japan.

“Medical workers in Japan are all exhausted, and there is no guarantee that the Olympics could be held safely,” Keiko Nakamori, a 65-year-old protester, said outside Shimbashi station.

A survey published Monday by the Asahi newspaper showed more than 80% of 1,527 respondents said the Olympic Games should be canceled or further postponed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natoma, KS flooding- 5/16/2021. Taken by Matt McCune
Flooding in north-central Kansas causes several water rescues
(Source: AP Graphics)
Wichita woman arrested on first-degree murder, after sister was fatally shot
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Emergency crews respond to hazmat accident, traffic backed up on W K-96 Hwy, N 135 St. W.
A Salina family said it only took a matter of minutes for their basement to fill with water...
Floodwaters burst into Saline County home, totaling basement
Forecast rainfall from now through Wednesday.
More rounds of showers and storms

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for...
New S.C. law makes inmates choose electric chair or firing squad
Natoma residents begin assessing damage caused by Sunday’s flash flooding
Natoma residents begin assessing damage caused by Sunday’s flash flooding
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
Natoma resident shows flood damage to house
Natoma resident shows flood damage to house