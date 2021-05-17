Advertisement

3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard

A child died from injuries after being run over by a vehicle at a Goddard home.
A child died from injuries after being run over by a vehicle at a Goddard home.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 3-year-old boy died from injuries after being run over by a vehicle at home near Goddard. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of South 183rd Street West.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a a truck, driven by a family member ran over the boy. The accident happened as the driver was trying to get the truck in position to hitch to a trailer. The sheriff’s office said the boy was wearing flip-flops on the wrong feet and stopped to swap them. This is when the truck ran him over.

The sheriff’s office said the boy died at the scene.

