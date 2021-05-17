Advertisement

Deadline to file federal income taxes is Monday

Tax Day is May 17 this year because of the pandemic.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) – Tax Day is here.

Monday, May 17, is the official deadline for individuals to file their 2020 federal tax returns.

That’s a month later than usual because of the pandemic.

There are some exceptions to the deadline. The Internal Revenue Service has extended the federal tax deadline for residents of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana to June 15 because of February storms that impacted those states.

Don’t expect your refund anytime soon. An unusually large backlog of returns from 2019 and 2020 are being processed and are likely to be delayed.

The IRS said it’s taking longer to process mailed documents, such as paper tax returns.

Most states have also extended their tax deadlines to May 17.

