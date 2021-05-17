Fully-vaccinated still required to wear masks at hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While some major retailers like Walmart and Costco are not requiring masks, there are still some businesses requiring masks, despite loosened guidelines from the CDC for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There are also some people who are fully vaccinated, but are still choosing to wear a mask in public.

Hospitals are among places where even fully-vaccinated people need to continue wearing masks. All staff and visitors are required to wear them.

“Being fully-vaccinated, doesn’t give you permission, either as a worker or even as a visitor or a patient at the hospital to not be wearing a mask,” said Dr. Sheryl Beard, chief medical officer for Ascension Hospitals Kansas.

“We still require it in healthcare settings, by the KDHE. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment mandates what we do as a healthcare institution within the state. They require that we wear masks.”

Dr. Beard is reminding parents that school-aged children, younger than 12, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, should continue to wear a mask.

“If you are not fully vaccinated then you still have a risk of catching the disease and for transmitting the disease. You can still spread respiratory droplets,” Dr. Beard said. “If you’re not wearing a mask, you can still spread COVID to others.”

A little more than 40-percent of Kansans have now received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some businesses are still requiring masks.

“It’s important for people to respect that because at any given business, over half of the people may not be vaccinated,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said. “So there can be a lot of unprotected people in that business, wherever they are.”

The CDC says fully vaccinated people are safe to not wear a mask outdoors and most indoor places. What does Sedgwick... Posted by Lily Wu on Monday, May 17, 2021

Dr. Beard also reminds people that “we are still in a pandemic.”

“We need to not be where we were in November and December of last year, when we were overwhelmed with patients (in the hospital),” she said.

Medical professionals say continued precautions are necessary to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed with patients who get infected with COVID-19.

“When we cough, when we sneeze, even when we just talk, we get small particles of saliva that come out and that can have the virus in it,” she said.

While updated guidelines say fully-vaccinated people are generally safe in most settings to go without a mask, the CDC still recommends masks as an effective safeguard toward helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

