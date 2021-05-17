Advertisement

Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree

One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split the car in two.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) - One person is dead after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area with enough force to split the car in two. The crash happened Sunday morning along Shawnee Mission Parkway near 55th Street in Fairway, Kansas.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said that because of excessive speeds, the vehicle appears to have split in half after it struck a tree on the side of the road. The driver died in the crash.

Investigators identified the driver as 28-year-old David Lawrence Hutchinson. The crash remains under investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A single vehicle crash at Shawnee Mission Parkway and 55th Street in Fairway, Kansas has resulted in a...

Posted by Johnson County, KS Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natoma, KS flooding- 5/16/2021. Taken by Matt McCune
Flooding in north-central Kansas causes several water rescues
A man is in the hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a crash on Kellogg near...
Man dies following crash under Eisenhower Flyover, alcohol a factor
Woman injured in Bel Aire shooting Sunday night
(Source: AP Graphics)
Wichita woman arrested on first-degree murder, after sister was fatally shot
A Salina family said it only took a matter of minutes for their basement to fill with water...
Floodwaters burst into Saline County home, totaling basement

Latest News

A man is in the hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a crash on Kellogg near...
Man dies following crash under Eisenhower Flyover, alcohol a factor
Two people were injured in a possible hit and run last night, according to emergency dispatch.
2 people injured in possible hit and run Thursday night
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Wichita police officer involved in weekend crash fired
The Barton County Sheriff's Office said a man suffered serious injuries when he failed to stop...
Man injured in Barton County crash involving pickup, tractor