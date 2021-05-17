Advertisement

Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole

The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.(Source: Cobb County Animal Services)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A dog is back with its owner after it was found at the bottom of a deep hole.

Ty McIntyre found the pup while checking a property northwest of Atlanta, according to a Facebook post from Cobb County Animal Services.

“Cobb Fire (Station 1) responded and with the help of ACO Huber the dog was freed unharmed,” an animal services Instagram post said. “The owner was located shortly after.”

Thank you to Mr. Ty McIntyre who found this sweet dog. He was checking a property and found the dog in a hole. Cobb Fire...

Posted by Cobb County Animal Services on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

It’s unclear how long the dog was in the hole.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natoma, KS flooding- 5/16/2021. Taken by Matt McCune
Flooding in north-central Kansas causes several water rescues
A man is in the hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a crash on Kellogg near...
Man dies following crash under Eisenhower Flyover, alcohol a factor
Woman injured in Bel Aire shooting Sunday night
(Source: AP Graphics)
Wichita woman arrested on first-degree murder, after sister was fatally shot
A Salina family said it only took a matter of minutes for their basement to fill with water...
Floodwaters burst into Saline County home, totaling basement

Latest News

Residents begin to clean up from flooding in Natoma, Kansas.
Massive cleanup effort follows flooding in Natoma
The newly remodeled and renamed McAfee Pool will reopen this Memorial Day with Wichita's five...
McAfee Pool to open in northeast Wichita on Memorial Day
Mask confusion across the U.S.
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2014 file photo, people pass an AT&T store in New York's Times Square....
AT&T to combine media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal