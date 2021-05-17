Floodwaters burst into Salina home, totaling basement

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Flooding caused damage to many homes and cars in north Salina where residents dealt with flash flooding Sunday morning.

Saline County said crews were ready to assist but they didn’t have to conduct any rescues. No one was injured and everyone is accounted for. Now, the county is monitoring the water levels along local rivers which are anticipated to rise.

Houses on Sandy Avenue in northeast Salina experienced much of Sunday’s flash flooding. One family called for help around 5:30 a.m. after floodwaters busted through their basement windows.

Valerie Linenberger said around 3 a.m., both basement windows busted open and her home filled with water in a matter of minutes. She said the water went up the basement stairs almost reaching to the main floor. Now, her family’s basement is completely totaled.

“It’s just been devastating my autistic daughter lost all of her sketches and markers she loves and all of her clothes. She only has the clothes on her back my son was able to save our photo albums which I am thankful for. I lost my wedding dress. We lost three beds downstairs, a freezer. It’s just devastating. I never in a million years thought something like this could happen,” said Linenberger.

Saline County is expected to get another half-inch of rain Sunday night. Residents said they just hope the situation doesn’t get much worse.

