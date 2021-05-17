Kansas’ Republican delegation calls on governor to end increased unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON (KWCH) - U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. and Jerry Moran, as well as U.S. Representatives Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner, and Tracey Mann sent a letter to Governor Laura Kelly on Monday calling on her to end increased federal unemployment benefits.

Last week, the governor said she was still evaluating whether to end the extra $300 weekly payments amid talk from businesses who have said it is discouraging people from going back to work. The governor said any decision she makes will be based on facts.

“I understand that there’s some concerns on the part of businesses that perhaps it’s the unemployment benefits that are creating the lack of applicants for jobs, particularly lower-paying jobs, but there’s conflicting anecdotal data right now,” said Gov. Kelly on Friday.

The letter from the Kansas delegations follows a release of the Department of Labor (DOL) report showing an uptick in the unemployment rate to 6.1% and employers only adding 266,000 jobs last month, despite widespread projections of over one million jobs to be gained in April.

In part, the Kansas GOP delegation letter reads:

“Across the state, we’re hearing more and more from businesses searching for the employees they need to reopen yet struggling to make hires due to the generous benefits offered through the unemployment system…The extension of the generous $300 per week in additional federal benefits until September, when coupled with the extended state benefits, provides a lucrative government incentive to stay home despite clear signs that the economy is recovering and life is trending toward normal…We must end the federal incentive to stay home so that we can truly reopen the economy, provide Kansans with meaningful and purposeful work, and get our country back to normal.”

Read the full letter HERE.

