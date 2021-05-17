Man dies following crash under Eisenhower Flyover, alcohol a factor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man that was critically injured in an accident on Kellogg Thursday night has died at the hospital.

Wichita Police identified the man as 24-year-old Fernando Arambula.

Police said Arambula was driving a Honda CRX eastbound on Kellogg and clipped an Acura RSX. Arambula then lost control of the vehicle and was ejected. Police identified the driver of the Acura as 24-year-old Abel Olivarez, who was later arrested for driving under the influence.

Police said alcohol was a factor in the accident.

