Man dies following crash under Eisenhower Flyover, alcohol a factor

A man is in the hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a crash on Kellogg near...
A man is in the hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a crash on Kellogg near Tyler.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man that was critically injured in an accident on Kellogg Thursday night has died at the hospital.

Wichita Police identified the man as 24-year-old Fernando Arambula.

Police said Arambula was driving a Honda CRX eastbound on Kellogg and clipped an Acura RSX. Arambula then lost control of the vehicle and was ejected. Police identified the driver of the Acura as 24-year-old Abel Olivarez, who was later arrested for driving under the influence.

Police said alcohol was a factor in the accident.

A man is in the hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a crash on Kellogg near Tyler.

The accident happened after 11:30 p.m. on eastbound Kellogg just under the Eisenhower Flyover.

Wichita Police said a car clipped the back end of the car in front of him when he lost control and crashed into one of the support beams for the overpass. The driver was ejected from his car.

The driver of the clipped car was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

