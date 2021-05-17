Massive cleanup effort follows flooding in Natoma

NATOMA, Kan. (KWCH) - Work continues to rid the water from the Osbourne town of Natoma after flash flooding caused extensive damage. That water began to recede by Monday morning, May 17.

Inside the historical museum, Natoma Heritage Seekers Historical Society President David Griffin said the museum’s basement was “like a big bathtub” with about four feet of water.

But for the history museum, that seems to be the worst of it. The building’s main floor only had a few inches of standing water. The challenge is getting the dirt and mud out of the building. The flooding follows a more-than-yearlong closing to the public due to COVID-19.

“We were hoping to have a re-grand opening on Memorial Weekend,” Griffin said. “With this damage now, I will be surprised if we get to do that.”

Some returned to their homes Monday, fortunate to see situations that were not as bad as they feared. Others came back Monday to find greater devastation.

“”Everything is completely gone,” said Jewel Mayberry, among those whose house was heavily impacted by flooding. “There ‘s mud all through my house. I think it was at least two-and-a-half feet of standing water.”

Mayberry said the sewer backup worsened the damage. The mother of three and her children are staying with her grandmother until the next steps are determined.

“I’m a single mom, so I take care of them by myself and I don’t know how I’m going to even afford to start over,” she said.

It’s a similar situation of extensive loss for Lois and Arvin Doty.

“It’s almost like losing a child, you know, but we will go on,” Lois Doty said of all that was lost in her home.

Lois and Arvin said it’s doubtful they’ll return to their home of 65 years after it was flooded with more than a foot of water.

“This is the second time we’ve gone through it,” Lois said of the flooding. In ‘93, it was in the house, but not this bad.”

A friend of the couple offered them a place to stay. It’s the kindness that’s been seen around town as the receding water reveals the extent of damage.

Lois Doty said there are “lots and lots of good people” who rally around them.

“We just had people wanting to do everything for us,” she said.

Natoma Mayor Rick Dunlap said city leaders are coordinating the relief effort from the high school. That is where the Red Cross is setting up and most donations are being collected. People donating food area sked to take it to the Natoma Methodist Church at 804 N 4th St. Dunlap also said the city likely will be setting up a fund at the bank for people wanting to donate money.

As Natoma residents clean out their homes, they’re instructed to leave trash on the outside of their houses until they can have the property assessed. Residents should provide the city clerk any damage estimates as soon as possible to help with their application for state and federal aid. The city of Natoma also took action toward receiving assistance by formally declaring a disaster.

