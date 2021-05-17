McAfee Pool to open in northeast Wichita on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s McAfee Pool will open this summer along with the other five other public pools on Memorial Day.

The former McAdams Pool, which was built back in 1969, was renamed for its architect, Charles McAfee. He said he designed the pool with Black children in mind -- who he said didn’t know anything about Olympic swimming and swimming lanes.

The newly remodeled McAfee Pool will also join Splash Across Kansas. For $40, Kansans will receive two passes to the McAfee Pool and 11 other aquatic facilities across the state.

On Saturday, July 3, pool-goers will gain admission to the pool for free as a part of Free Swim Day. For prices and hours for McAfee Pool and the other five public pools in Wichita, here: https://www.wichita.gov/ParkandRec/Aquatics/Pages/SwimmingPools.aspx

McAfee Pool in Wichita is participating in Splash Across Kansas! 💦 #GetOutside this summer and visit McAfee and 11... Posted by Wichita Park & Recreation on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.