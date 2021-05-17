Advertisement

Natoma residents begin assessing damage caused by Sunday’s flash flooding

Rushing flood waters pushed up debris against a park in Natoma Sunday morning.
By Amy Lanski
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents of a north-central Kansas town are assessing damage caused by Sunday morning’s flash flooding.

Floodwaters have caused significant damage to the town of Natoma, and residents had very little warning.

The water has receded in the town, giving residents a better idea of the damage caused by the flooding.

“There seems to be a lot more damage than in ’93,” Natoma Mayor Rick Dunlap said Monday morning.

Due to the flood, the city is under a boil water advisory and has water available at Natoma High School.

The American Red Cross dropped off supplies at the high school as well. According to the mayor, food should be available at the Methodist Church and high school.

The elementary school will also serve as a child care center.

According to the superintendent, a shelter was set up at the high school as well, but no one showed up as they made other arrangements.

The superintendent also said they’re waiting for more people to show up to talk about clean up, but have to document the damage for FEMA before that can begin.

